After enjoying a lot of success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are struggling in the 17th season of the competition. But both teams have shown capabilities of bouncing back from a poor start and can never be write-off from the competition. Mumbai Indians with back-to-back wins in the league will be looking to complete a hattrick in their last home game of the 4-game stretch. Ed Sheeran Melts Hearts by Singing ‘Bad Habits’ for Rohit Sharma’s Daughter Samaira (Watch Video).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been a very consistent team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are in a better position at the moment than their opponents and would be looking to secure two points with a win. A more balanced and experienced CSK side can adjust well to the conditions and provide strong competition to their opponents on any given day.

Mumbai Weather on April 14 (Credit: Accuweather)

Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather in Mumbai on April 13 is expected to be clear. Being an evening match, humidity could be a major factor. We can expect above 73% humidity on the western coast of the nation. Temperatures however will vary between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius. And no rain is expected on the match day.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Wankhede will offer high scores as batting pitches and short boundaries help the batters. Upon winning the toss, teams may choose to bowl first. Mumbai did the same in their last match. They have a strong batting lineup, capable of chasing big targets.

