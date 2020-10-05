Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match no 20. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2020. MI will enter this game with a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game, while RR lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs RR, IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Netizens Hail Mumbai Indians For Team Effort After Rohit Sharma & Men Register a 34-Run Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dream11 IPL 2020 (Read Tweets)

Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma is currently at the top position in the point table with six points and healthy net run rate. While Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals is at the 5th spot with four points. MI posted a massive total of 208/5 in 20 overs against SRH in which Hyderabad in reply fell short by 34 runs. Rajasthan Royals ware unable to defend the target of 155 runs against RCB in their previous match. RR will indeed look forward to winning their upcoming game and regain top spot in the point table. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - Both teams have great wicket-keeper batsmen, therefore you should select three of them for your Dream11 team. They should be Jos Buttler (RR), Sanju Samson (RR) and Ishan Kishan (MI).

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - You should go with three batsmen for your Dream11 team and they should be Steve Smith (RR), Riyan Parag (RR) and Suryakumar Yadav (MI).

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your Dream11 team for MI vs RR should be Kieron Pollard (MI) and Krunal Pandya (MI).

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Jofra Archer (RR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) and Rahul Chahar (MI).

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Steve Smith (RR), Riyan Parag (RR), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Jos Buttler (RR), Sanju Samson (RR), Ishan Kishan (MI), Kieron Pollard (MI), Krunal Pandya (MI), Jofra Archer (RR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Rahul Chahar (MI).

Jos Buttler (RR) can be elected as captain for your Dream11 team for MI vs RR, IPL 2020. While Kieron Pollard (MI) is in good form and he can be elected as vice-captain.

