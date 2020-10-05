Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 20. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2020. Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game, while Rajasthan Royals under the captaincy of Steve Smith lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs RR, Dream11 IPL 2020 weather report and rain forecast of Abu Dhabi along with pitch report of Sheikh Zayed Stadium. MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 20.

Mumbai Indians posted a total of 208/5 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in reply the orange army fell short by 34 runs. Rajasthan Royals played their last game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium where they gave a target of only 155 runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Bangalore side chased down the target in just 19.1 overs. Mumbai is currently at top of the point table with six points, while Rajasthan Royals is at the fifth spot with four points. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Abu Dhabi Weather Report

Abu Dhabi Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature at Abu Dhabi will be around 34 degree Celsius as per accuweather.com when the match of MI vs RR, IPL 2020 begins at the local time at 6 pm. As the evening progresses, the humidity will increase and players will have a tough time sweating out. Later in the evening dew factor will also come into play. The wind will blow between 16 to 18 km/h in the evening.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has a lot for bowlers when compared to the track at Sharjah and Dubai. However, the team batting first should look to score 175 plus to put the opponent under pressure. Spinners are expected to get good turn on this track, however, pacers can utilise the condition with a new ball.

