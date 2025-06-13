With all the action beginning on July 13, 2023, the Major League Cricket has turned out to be one of the most popular franchise-based emerging T20 tournaments in the world. Currently, the third season of Major League Cricket is in action, and we are witnessing one of the coolest things in the sport recently. Oakland Coliseum, the famous Baseball stadium that hosted Oakland A's matches in Major League Baseball has been transformed into a spectacular cricket ground to let the MLC 2025 matches be played for the first time ever on the West Coast. San Francisco Unicorns Post Highest Team Total in Major League Cricket History, Achieve Feat by Scoring 269/5 Against Washington Freedom in MLC 2025.

Oakland Coliseum Turns To A Cricket Ground

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket District (@cricketdistrict)

The Oakland Coliseum is a multi-purpose stadium in California, USA which hosts baseball, American football, concerts, soccer, and now even cricket. The 57-year-old Oakland Coliseum, which once hosted Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics and the NFL’s Raiders, will be hosting cricket matches with a 12,000 spectator capacity. The stadium has now hosted the MLC 2025 campaign opener between San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom. The Oakland Coliseum will host three matches involving San Francisco Unicorns. San Francisco Unicorns Beat Washington Freedom by 123 Runs in MLC 2025: Finn Allen's 151 And Bowlers Help SFU Clinch Biggest Win in Major League Cricket History.

View of Oakland Coliseum

View of Oakland Coliseum wicket just moments away from the start of @MLCricket 2025. pic.twitter.com/dt4CWsHpYT — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) June 13, 2025

To turn this spectacle which was an iconic venue for the Baseball matches into a cricket ground was a big task. Drop-in pitches were transported from New York to turn the Oakland Coliseum into an ideal arena for cricket for the first time on the West Coast of the country. The organizers also aimed to maintain the sporting legacy of the Oakland Coliseum while making it ideal for cricket. Oakland Coliseum will be hosting nine MLC 2025 matches, scheduled between June 12 and June 18. While Grand Prairie Stadium will host 16 and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill will host nine too.

