San Francisco Unicorns, riding on a brilliant 151-run kock by Finn Allen recorded a historic all-time highest total in the history of Major League Cricket. In the San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 match, SF scored 269/5 batting first, the highest-ever total in the tournament's history. The previous highest total was also by San Francisco Unicorns, scoring 215/5 against MI New York. Besides Finn Allen, Hassan Khan also played a short but effective knock of 38 off 18. Finn Allen scored 151 in just 51 balls, at a staggering strike rate of 296.08. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Record of Most Sixes In Single T20 Innings, Achieves Feat During San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 Match.

San Francisco Unicorns Record Highest Team Total in MLC History

WHAT HAVE WE JUST SEEN 🔥 The highest total in the history of MLC cricket, not a bad start to life in The Bay 😉#GoCorns pic.twitter.com/VUPAKu1ZEN — San Francisco Unicorns (@SFOUnicorns) June 13, 2025

