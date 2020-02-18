Moeen Ali Appointed Birmingham Phoenix Captain for The Hundred

Moeen Ali. (Photo: Getty Images)

London, February 18: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been named captain of the Birmingham Phoenix mens team for the inaugural season of The Hundred.

Moeen, who captained Worcestershire to the T20 Blast title in 2018 and last year's runners-up position, said: "Every time that I come to Edgbaston it takes me back to some great first memories of coming here at a very young age."

"I grew up in this area and to be the first men's captain of Birmingham Phoenix in a new and inclusive competition that will reach out to communities and welcome them in is very special for me," he was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

"We're a tight-knit city in Birmingham. We have so much around us that brings the people together, no matter who you are or your background. I know how much of a uniting game cricket is and as a leader of the Birmingham Phoenix that is something I definitely want to promote," he added.

Moeen is due to begin a spell with Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League this week, having turned down a spot on England's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, and will then spend the early part of the home summer playing in the Indian Premier League.