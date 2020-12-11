Mohammed Siraj was praised online for his heartwarming reaction after Australia youngster Cameron Green was hit on the head during India vs Australia pink ball practice game at Sydney. Green coped a fierce blow on his head after Jasprit Bumrah smashed the ball straight at him. Green immediately fell to the ground and Siraj, who was at the non-striker’s end, rushed to check him and enquired about his condition instead of running the single run. Siraj, 26, earned plaudits online for his sportsmanship. Jasprit Bumrah Given a Guard of Honour By Members of Team India for his Maiden First-Class Fifty During IND A vs AUS A Day-Night Practice Game.

The incident occurred in the 45th over of India’s innings when the visitors struggling at 185/9. Bumrah and Siraj were at the crease with the former batting on 40 from 45 deliveries. Green came on to bowl his second spell and Bumrah smashed the first delivery straight back at the bowler which hit the 21-year-old all-rounder on his head. Virat Kohli is the Most Australian Non-Australian Cricketer of All Time, Says Greg Chappell.

#SpiritofCricket Non-striker batsman Mohd Siraj quickly rushed to check on Cameron Green, who got hit on the head by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive. 📷: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/EfX9aEuu5i — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

Bumrah initially set for the single but Siraj, who at the non-striker’s end dropped his bat and immediately rushed to the youngster to check on him before the Australia team doctors arrived. Green had to leave the field for further assessment in the dressing room. Take a look at the video.

How is this for sportsmanship? Green cops one in the face, Siraj goes straight to check on him. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #AUSAvIND #AUSAvINDA pic.twitter.com/ivPYyFF4qa — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 11, 2020

Md. Siraj what a selfless cricketer this man really won my heart , best moment of the field .#AUSAvIND Siraj - Bumrah pic.twitter.com/VnGULbNl1r — Imabzkhan MSDian™ (@Captainarbaz7) December 11, 2020

Green, who made his international debut for Australia in the IND vs AUS third ODI match, has been ruled out of the pink ball practice match after suffering a concussion following the blow on his head. Another Australian youngster, Patrick Rowe has replaced him in the match.

Siraj, meanwhile, took 1/26 as India bundled Australia for 108 after posting 194 on the scoreboard. Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini were the stars for India with the ball and both took three wickets each. Shami returned with figures of 3/29 while Saini took 3/19 as India took an 86-run lead.

