A one-sided encounter at Guwahati comes to an end with India winning the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 by eight wickets, thus gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav were the stars of the night at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, scoring fifties in a winning cause. With this series pocketed already, India have equalled Pakistan's record of most consecutive T20I series wins (11) against full-member ICC teams. Abhishek Sharma Hits Second-Fastest Fifty For India In T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026.

India Secure Series

Simply excellent, with 10 overs to spare! 👌 A whirlwind 8⃣-wicket victory for #TeamIndia in Guwahati 🥳 They clinch the #INDvNZ T20I series with an unassailable lead of 3⃣-0⃣ 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/YzRfqi0li2@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/zgp3FIz2o4 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2026

New Zealand managed 153 for 9 first, thanks to Glenn Phillips (48), Mark Chapman (32), and Mitchell Santner's (27) contributions. Other batters, despite starts, failed to convert them. For India, Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Hardik Pandya picked two wickets apiece. Hardik Pandya Catch Video: Watch Indian All-Rounder Take Stunning Catch To Dismiss Devon Conway During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026.

In reply, India were off to a poor start, losing Sanju Samson in the first over. However, Ishan Kishan (28), Sharma (68*), and Yadav (57*) ensured the Men in Blue crossed the finish line with 10 overs to spare.

Sharma and Yadav scored quick half-centuries, the former taking 14 balls and the latter reaching in 25, and shared an unbeaten 102-run stand for the second and third wicket as India reached their target of 154 runs in 10 overs. The IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 will be played on January 28 in Visakhapatnam.

