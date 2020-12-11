Just when thought that Jasprit Bumrah’s cricketing prowess was limited to the ball, here was another day which brought up a surprise for all of us. Bumrah came up with a maiden half-century and thus was the highest scorer for the team. No sooner the Indian pacer scored a maiden 50 the netizens went berserk and his last name emerged as a top trend on social media where the netizens hailed him for the feat. Even the Indian team gave him the guard of honour as Bumrah entered the dressing room. The Indian pacer scored 55 runs from 57 balls. Netizens Hail Jasprit Bumrah For Slamming Maiden First-Class 50 During IND A vs AUS A Day-Night Practice Game (Watch Video, Read Tweets).

During the course of his inning, he slammed six fours and a couple of maximums. The inning by Bumrah acted as a breather for the Indian team who was struggling with three wickets one after the other. Rishabh Pant departed on five, Wriddhiman Saha made way to the pavilion on 0 whereas Navdeep Saini got out on four. Bumrah's inning was praised by the International Cricket Council as well. Now, let's have a look at the picture where we see the Indian pacer receiving a guard of honour.

Bumrah getting Guard of Honour in the dressing room after the terrific fifty under pressure. pic.twitter.com/hIyYrpmHyY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 11, 2020

The Indian got bundled out on 194 runs with Bumrah remaining not out in the game. Prithvi Shaw came up with 40 runs whereas his fellow opener Mayank Agarwal made way to the pavilion on the score of two runs.

