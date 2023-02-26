Meg Lanning leads Australia Women's Team once again to the glory of another World title as Australia won the sixth consecutive T20 World Cup by beating South Africa in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final. With this Lanning surpassed her idol Ricky Ponting and also MS Dhoni, as he She captained Australia to a fifth ICC title with the T20 World Cup victory. She also became the first captain to clinch three consecutive T20 World Cup titles as well.

Meg Lanning Creates Record for Most ICC Titles As Captain

Meg Lanning now holds Most ICC Titles as Captain 💛😍 Ricky Ponting: 4 Titles MS Dhoni: 3 Titles#CricketTwitter #t20worldcupfinal pic.twitter.com/TaNQ9OWSS9 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)