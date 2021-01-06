MS Dhoni is one of the most famous sports stars in the country even after his retirement and his five-year-old daughter Ziva also enjoys a tremendous amount of fanfare on social media. Fans have been accustomed to see the father-daughter duo together in cricket stadiums or on social media but now they can be seen together in their first-ever advertisement. MS Dhoni To Export Vegetables from his Ranchi Farmhouse to Dubai Markets.

In the advertisement, MS Dhoni and Ziva could be seen baking a cake and while doing that take a pledge to spend more time with each other. The father-daughter duo have tremendous chemistry with each other in the ad. You can watch the video below.

‘Shooting with Ziva for the first time was a delightful experience for me. It was fun to share our playful moments on screen with Oreo, our favourite cookie. Ziva & I had a great time on the set for the new campaign’ said MS Dhoni after shooting his first advert with daughter Ziva.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Following that the former Indian cricketer played in IPL 2020, once again leading Chennai Super Kings. The 39-year-old also confirmed that he will be returning to play the competition’s next edition despite retirement rumours.

Following the conclusion of IPL 2020, MS Dhoni has been enjoying time with his family. The former Indian skipper was recently on a vacation in Dubai, where they also hosted newlyweds Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma.

