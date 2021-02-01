MS Dhoni has become the first-ever cricketer to earn more than Rs 150 crore in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain scripted history after being retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2021 players auction. Dhoni was retained for Rs 15 crore by CSK ahead of this season’s auction. As a result, the three-time IPL winning captain has now earned over Rs 150cr in IPL history. Reports stated Dhoni had already earned over Rs 137 crore before IPL 2021 retention day. His earnings have now gone passed over Rs 150cr after being retained for another season by CSK. CSK IPL 2021 Squad: List of Retained & Released Players by Chennai Super Kings Team Ahead of Auctions.

Dhoni earns a salary of Rs 15 crore per season at CSK. He has been earning this amount since IPL 2018 when CSK returned to the IPL after a two-year ban. His total earnings from the IPL has now surpassed Rs 150 crore making the wicketkeeper-batsman the highest-earning player in the competition’s history. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli complete the top three of the highest earners in IPL history. Ziva Dhoni Shares Glimpse of Vegetables Grown At MS Dhoni's Farm in Ranchi (Watch Video).

Dhoni, 39, was signed by CSK in IPL 2008 for Rs 6 crore. He was the costliest pick in the inaugural edition of the IPL. Dhoni earned Rs 6 crore per season until 2010 with CSK. In 2011, he was retained by CSK for Rs 8.28 crore after BCCI raised the salary cap. Dhoni earned Rs 8.28cr for the next three seasons and then in 2014 he was retained for12.5 crore for IPL 2014 and 2015.

CSK were then banned from the tournament in IPL 2016 after allegations of spot-fixing and match-fixing attempts. Dhoni was then picked by Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2016 and drew the same salary for the next two seasons.

Chennai Super Kings then returned to the IPL in 2018 and retained Dhoni for Rs 15cr. Since then, the former Indian captain has been with CSK. He was also retained for IPL 2021 for the same amount ahead of this season’s IPL player auction.

MS Dhoni was among the 18 players retained by CSK ahead of this season’s Indian Premier League. Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir were among the other players retained for IPL 2021. CSK released the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla and Murali Vijay.

