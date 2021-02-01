Ziva Dhoni on her social media shared a glimpse of vegetables grown on MS Dhoni’s farm at Ranchi. The former Indian skipper since his retirement from international cricket has turned his attention to farming and is growing different types of vegetables on a 10-acre land at his farmhouse. According to reports, the cricketer is set to sell them locally along with exporting them in markets of Dubai as well. MS Dhoni Turns Farmer, CSK Captain Seen Ploughing Field on a Tractor at His Ranchi Farmhouse.

MS Dhoni’s daughter recently on her social media platform posted a video, giving fans a glimpse of all kinds of vegetables grown on the cricketer’s farm. In the clip, Sakshi Dhoni is seen asking Ziva about the names of the veggies as the five-year-old endearingly names all of them. ‘The Love for Veggies ! #homegrown’ Ziva captioned her post.

Along with vegetable farming, Dhoni had recently started farming famous black Kadaknath chickens at his organic poultry unit. According to reports, Dhoni had ordered 2000 chickens from tribal farmer Vinod Meda, who is a resident of a village in Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, the place from where the Kadaknath breed originates.

However, the former Indian cricket captain’s project was jeopardised amid the sudden outbreak of the bird flu crisis in the country. Several Kadaknath chicken in the district from where MS Dhoni had ordered were tested positive for the avian virus and as a result, the 39-year-old brought his plans to a halt.

