Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 mini auctions, all the eight teams have released the names of their retained and released players. The decisions have been taken on the basis of players’ performances in IPL 2020, which concluded on November 11 last year. While some teams retained their core strength, other franchises released many players ahead of the auctions. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were one of the eight teams who submitted the list of their released and retained players on January 20. Below, we’ll look at the full list. Harbhajan Singh Parts Ways With CSK Ahead of IPL 2021 As Veteran Spinner's Contract Expires.

The MS Dhoni-led team suffered their worst IPL campaign in IPL 2020 as they failed to reach the playoffs for the very first time. As mentioned by the skipper Dhoni in one of the games, there were too many loopholes in the ship as the yellow army couldn’t put up a great fight. Although they registered victories in their last three league-stage games, they finished the tournament at the seventh position with just six wins in 14 games. However, they would be determined to get back on track in the forthcoming season.

Although CSK are not known to make too many changes in the auctions, they released some big names after their dismal show in IPL 2020. While MS Dhoni continues to lead the team, veterans like Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson and Piyush Chawla have been axed. Now, the franchise should be looking to rope in some youngsters in the mini auctions. Meanwhile, let’s look at the full list of released and retained players by CSK.

List of Retained Players: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, R Sai Kishore, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

List Of Released Players: Kedar Jadhav, Monu Singh, Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla.

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 is expected to take place in India during March-April. The tournament will be crucial for the players as the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will take place in India later this year. Hence, players of all teams will have a great chance to assess the conditions and impress the national selectors.

