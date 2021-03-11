MS Dhoni has reached Chennai and has been hitting the nets as a part of the preparation for IPL 2021. The former Indian captain has been blazing guns in the nets. The official account of the Chennai Super Kings shared a picture of 'Thalla' where he was seen hitting a huge six where the ball was seen going out of the nets. The picture of the snap read, "Straight outta Chepauk!!! #WhistlePodu #Yellove." The team also used emojis of rocket and a yellow heart which was used in the caption. In the snap we see MS Dhoni hitting a huge six that reminds us of vintage Dhoni. MS Dhoni Seen Sweating It Out in the Nets Ahead of IPL 2021, Karn Sharma Reaches Chennai for CSK Camp (See Pics).

This obviously is a sign of a huge warning for all the opponents ahead of IPL 2021. MS Dhoni has been one of the prime players for the Yellow Army. During IPL 2020, the team had a terrible outing as they were placed on number seven of the points table. Talking about the Chennai Super Kings team, a few players including MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Karn Sharma have reached Chennai.

Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by CSK below:

Here's another picture of the CSK practice session.

The IPL 2021 will begin on April 9, 2021. The Chennai Super Kings will play their first game against Delhi Capitals on April 10, 2021, and the game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

