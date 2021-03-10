MS Dhoni might have retired from international cricket last year but he still remains the star for the fans. The IPL 2021 is exactly a month away as we stand on March 10, 2021. MS Dhoni already reached Chennai for CSK camp and started off with the preparation for the upcoming tournament. Today he was spotted in the nets and was seen sweating it out for the IPL 2021. The official account of the CSK shared the pictures of MS Dhoni in the nets along with the likes of Ambati Rayudu. MS Dhoni Fans Storm Twitter as Chennai Super Kings Begin Training for IPL 2021, Trend #DhoniReturns.

It is reported that the players of Chennai Super Kings had to undergo COVID-19 tests before hitting the nets. Karn Sharma also reached Chennai for the IPL 2021 and posed for a snap which was further shared on social media. Even Suresh Raina joined the team a couple of days ago. Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by CSK below.

Karn Sharma

A few fans also shared the pictures of MS Dhoni sweating it out in the nets. Check out the post below:

Chennai Super Kings had quite a dismal season last year in IPL 2020 as they featured at number seven on the points table. The team will be surely looking out to iron out all their shortcomings for the upcoming season. Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Delhi Capitals in their first match of the IPL 2021 on April 10, 2021.

