MS Dhoni was seen cutting a five-tier cake after Chennai Super Kings won a record-equalling fifth IPL title with a victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final. The CSK stars travelled to the team hotel amidst roaring applause from the fans and Dhoni there cut a cake which had five tiers--signifying the five titles CSK have won. Each tier also had the year written in which CSK won the IPL. MS Dhoni in Tears Video From IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Captain Gets Emotional After His Side Lifted Their Fifth Title!.

MS Dhoni Cuts Special 5-Tier Cake, Watch Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)