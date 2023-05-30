Ravindra Jadeja had one of the memorable performances of his IPL career when he smashed a six and a four off the last two balls of the IPL 2023 final to help Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans for a record-equalling fifth title. As praises came in from all corners, an old tweet by MS Dhoni on Jadeja's finishing skills went viral. In the tweet dated April 14, 2013, Dhoni wrote, "When you give Sir Ravindra Jadeja one ball to get 2 runs he will win it with one ball to spare !!" Jadeja ran off in celebration after hitting a four off the final ball and Dhoni lifted him up in jubilation as CSK lifted the IPL 2023 trophy. Ravindra Jadeja Wins Hearts by Changing Instagram DP to Highlight Special Moment With MS Dhoni After CSK's IPL 2023 Title Win.

When you give Sir Ravindra Jadeja one ball to get 2 runs he will win it with one ball to spare !! — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 13, 2013

Skipper said it long back https://t.co/SVEZFt6EsE — Maestro (@Avinuuu) May 30, 2023

Yes Sir @msdhoni . you are right Thala . The Great, Sir @imjadeja did it again. https://t.co/jR7NCArBbL — Ashish Mishra (@er_ashishmishra) May 29, 2023

