There is no doubt that the football is a popular sport that is played all over the world. With the rising popularity of the game, children often dream of taking up the sport as a full-time career choice. With popular footballers like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the game is becoming even more popular. However, when it comes to the popularity of the game, it is remains the second-best thing after cricket.

A recent study revealed the popularity of top five Asian sports teams that were rated by the overall interactions. And, surprisingly, it was cricket that came out on top. The Chennai Super Kings was rated the number one Asian sports team with 5.12 million interactions while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr was the second Asian sports team with 5 million interactions.

The study further revealed two more IPL teams with most interaction. Royal Challengers Bangalore was valued at 3.45 million and Mumbai Indians at 2.74 million. The fifth team that had the most interactions on Twitter was Al-Hilal with 2.11 million interactions.

Top Five Popular Asian Sporting Teams

Despite the rising popularity of Saudi Pro League with Cristiano Ronaldo playing in it, there is no doubt that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a highly followed figure whose popularity is slowly increasing. There was no doubt that MS Dhoni craze is only going to increase as fans overcrowd the stadium just to catch the cricketer playing. Nevertheless, it would be fine to say that Ronaldo has got a tough competitor in Dhoni, who seems to be a hot talk of the town.

