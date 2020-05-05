MSK Prasad Hits Back at Suresh Raina's ‘More Responsibility’ Comment, Says CSK Batsman Didn’t Show Form in Domestic Circuit for National Comeback

MSK Prasad and Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Getty Images)

Out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina lashed out at the national selectors recently and said that they should be more responsible towards the senior players. The swashbuckling southpaw has not played an international match since July 2018 and his future in the national team continues to be in jeopardy. While responding to Raina’s statement, former Indian chief selector MSK Prasad claimed that he himself talked to the left-handed batsman and explained the roadmap of his comeback in the national team. In fact, Raina also appreciated Prasad’s efforts at that time. However, the veteran batsman wasn’t able to impress in the 2018-19 domestic season and thus, continued to be away from the team. Suresh Raina Hits Out at National Selectors, Says ‘They Should Have Taken More Responsibility Towards Senior Players.’

“I had personally spoken to Raina calling him to my room and explained him the roadmap for his future comebacks. He had, back then, appreciated my efforts. I am really surprised when I have heard things which are exactly contrary to what had happened,” Prasad was quoted as per saying by Hindustan Times.

In the 2018-19 season of Ranji Trophy, the Uttar Pradesh batsman mustered 243 runs in five matches with the help of two fifties. While he participated in the six matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019, scoring 208 runs at an average of over 40. The southpaw also scored 383 runs in 17 games for CSK in IPL 2019. However, that wasn’t enough to get a place in the Indian squad for the 2019 World Cup.

Citing VVS Laxman’s example, Prasad claimed that he wasn’t able to see a great urge from Suresh Raina to make a comeback in the national squad. “See VVS Laxman, when he was dropped from the Indian Test squad in 1999, he forced himself back by scoring over 1400 runs in domestic cricket. This is what is expected from senior players when they are dropped,” the 45-year-old added to PTI.

Nevertheless, Raina hasn’t lost his hopes of making a thumping comeback in the Indian team. However, he will not be able to showcase in the batting prowess in IPL 2020 as the tournament has been postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the southpaw is not likely to a spot in the national squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2020.