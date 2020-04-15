Suresh Raina Hits Out at National Selectors, Says ‘They Should Have Taken More Responsibility Towards Senior Players’

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In recent times, legendary Indian cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan have openly slammed the national selectors for not giving enough value to the senior players. Now, India’s swashbuckling batsman Suresh Raina has also given a similar statement while criticising the selectors. According to the southpaw, the selection committee should be more responsible towards the veteran players and should have proper communication with the cricketers. He also went on to say that he was never informed why he got dropped from the national side despite clearing the Yo-Yo Test and putting up decent performances. Suresh Raina Supports Extension of Lockdown in India as COVID-19 Cases Rise.

"I think selectors should have taken more responsibility towards the senior players. No matter how big a player you are at the end of the day you always play for the team, you perform, you go home and if you don't get to play the next morning, then you have to know the reason why I am not getting batting on the net. Tell me if I have any deficiency then I will work hard. Someone will have to tell where to work hard. If he does not know, then there will be a doubt in his mind somewhere. When the cause is not known, how he will improve," Raina said during an interview with Aaj Tak.

Raina played his last international game back in June 2018 and since has been featuring only in IPL and domestic matches. The 2011 World Cup-winner had knee surgery in 2019 and seems like making a good recovery with each passing day. He also not given up his hopes of making a return in international cricket and is aiming a spot in the Indian squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2020.

Further in the conversation, Raina also said that one needs to deliver in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the franchises are paying big bucks to the players. Speaking about the pressure in T20 Internationals, the 33-year old said that the shortest version of the game isn’t easy and if one gets injuring in the mid of IPL, there’s no time to recovery.

"When you play Ranji Trophy no one comes there to watch the match. Then you wait for IPL because you get the chance to face world-class bowlers. And if you are getting paid by the IPL franchise, then you have to perform in every game. Pressure is very high in IPL. T20 game is not easy is tough. There is not even time to think. If you get hurt during IPL, you don't get recovery time," he added.

The star batsman’s next assignment is scheduled to get underway with the start of IPL 2020 where he serves Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, dark clouds are looming over the start of the tournament and with the COVID-19 lockdown in India getting extended till May 3, the T20 extravaganza is on the brink of cancellation.