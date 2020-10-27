Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 48. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 28, 2020. Both sides have almost made it to playoffs, as Mumbai Indians is at the top position with 14 points while Royal Challengers Bangalore is at the third spot with 14 points. Mumbai Indians is led by Kieron Pollard, while Royal Challengers Bangalore plays under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs RCB IPL 2020 bet odds, betting tips, predictions and favourites amongst Mumbai and Bangalore. MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 48.

Mumbai got defeated by Rajasthan Royals in their previous game as they failed to defend the target of 196 runs. Ben Stokes of RR scored a fine century in that game that helped Rajasthan chased down the target in 18.2 overs with eight wickets in hand. RCB after posting a small total of 145/6 failed to defend the target against Chennai Super Kings. Both teams will look forward to winning their upcoming game and secure their berth for playoffs. Also, victory here, will increase chances to finish at the top two. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated

Bookmakers have chosen Mumbai Indians as their favourites over Royal Challengers Bangalore and that could possibly due to the strong batting side of Mumbai. Bet365 has placed 1.72 bet odds for Mumbai Indians while for Royal Challengers Bangalore it is 2.10.

If we consider head to head record of MI vs RCB in IPL, Mumbai leads Bangalore by 16-10. The last game between these two sides was an interesting encounter as it went till the super-over, where RCB won. When it comes to bowling and strong hitters, Mumbai has a competitive edge over Bangalore. Therefore, we can predict Mumbai Indians as the winner.

