Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 48. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 28, 2020. Mumbai lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last game, while Bangalore side lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match. MI is led by Kieron Pollard, while RCB plays under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. RR vs MI Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Ben Stokes' Staggering Century Guides Rajasthan Royals to 8-Wicket Triumph.

Mumbai Indians after posting a total of 195/5 failed to defend the target against Rajasthan Royals as they chased down the target in 18.2 overs where Ben Stokes scored a century. On the other hand, RCB failed to defend the target of 146 runs against CSK as Chennai chased down in 18.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Mumbai leads Bangalore in head to head record by 16-10. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Ishan Kishan (MI) and AB de Villiers (RCB).

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen and they should be Hardik Pandya (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) and Virat Kohli (RCB).

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your MI vs RCB IPL 2020 fantasy team should be Kieron Pollard (MI) and Washington Sundar (RCB).

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI) and Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB).

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Hardik Pandya (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Ishan Kishan (MI), AB de Villiers (RCB), Kieron Pollard (MI), Washington Sundar (RCB), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)

Without a doubt, AB de Villiers (RCB) should be made captain of your MI vs RCB Dream11 team as he is in great form. While Hardik Pandya (MI) can be elected as vice-captain.

