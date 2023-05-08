Mumbai Indians (CSK) get ready to host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 9, 2023, Tuesday. Before the match between Mumbai and Bangalore gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing 10 games. On one hand, Mumbai Indians are lying in the sixth position with 10 points in hand after registering five wins out of the 10 games that they played. Mumbai after enjoying two wins in the row, faltered before the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game to record their fifth loss of the season. Batting first, Mumbai somehow scrambled to 139, despite a brilliant knock of 64 from their batter Nehal Wadhera. IPL 2023: ‘Glenn Phillips Is Game-Changer for Us’, Says Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abdul Samad After Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

Defending 140, Chennai on account of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway’s sensible knocks chased down the target with ease. For Mumbai, their pick of the bowlers was Piyush Chawla, who bagged two crucial wickets. With a lot of games still to be played Mumbai still have a chance to find a spot in the top-four but for that they have to play out their skins if they are to achieve that.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, are also not far ahead. The Faf Du Plessis-led unit after playing 10 games have registered the same number of wins and losses as of Mumbai and are currently sitting in the fifth place with 10 points. RCB after registering a win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have slumped to a defeat against the low-lying Delhi Capitals to record their fifth loss of the season.

In their last match, Virat Kohli (55), Faf Du Plessis (45) and Mahipal Lomror (54) came good with the bat to help RCB post a challenging total of 181. With 182 runs in hand to defend, Bangalore’s bowlers performed poorly with the ball as Delhi overcame the target with minor hiccups. For Bangalore, the upcoming match serves as the perfect opportunity to secure a win and make their place in the top-four. 'Dhoni from 2040' Old-Aged MS Dhoni Lookalike Spotted in Crowd During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (See Pics and Video).

Ahead of the all-important clash between Mumbai and Bangalore, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between MI and RCB, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Mumbai and Bangalore is Bangalore.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 match between MI vs RCB. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Royal Challengers Bangalore side are the favourites with 52% winning chance and it is also justified, given they have beaten Mumbai earlier this season. The prediction further states that Mumbai have got 48% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be a close encounter. However, there is also possibility that Mumbai may also pull off a win against Bangalore, provided if Mumbai put up their best performance.

