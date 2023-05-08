Chennai Super Kings suffered a narrow defeat against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again proved that he is still one of the best finishers in the world after hitting Sam Curran for two consecutive sixes in the final over of the CSK innings. Interestingly, an old-aged lookalike of MS Dhoni was also spotted in the crowd during this match. Videos and pictures of the fan, who was wearing a CSK shirt, have already gone viral on social media. Cricket fans have started to term him as 'MS Dhoni from 2040'. Here are a few reactions. MS Dhoni Hits Back-to-Back Sixes in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match, Chepauk Crowd Goes Berserk! (Watch Video).

Dhoni From 2040 Watching This Match

More Clear From This Angle

More clear from this angle . 😳 pic.twitter.com/ePowxZgwC2 — Sharjeel (@Sharjeel0208) May 8, 2023

Future Dhoni Lookalike was There

This is real btw Time stamp: Jaddu's second wicket vs PBKS Future Dhoni lookalike was actually there... pic.twitter.com/VsAnoyeS6m — DRP 🇮🇳 (@its_DRP) May 7, 2023

Dhoni From 2040 Watching

Lol 😣🤣Dhoni from 2040 watching Csk match on how this franchise failed this big https://t.co/pEiu7bEUyg — Jans (@aimlessSoul95) May 7, 2023

Dhoni From 2040 Watching His Last IPL Season

Dhoni from 2040 watching his last IPL season🙃 https://t.co/cIhGYoV39r — Cricketwala (@imgarvitm) May 7, 2023

