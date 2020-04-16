Mumbai Police Win Hearts With Inspiring Message Over IPL 2020 Suspension, Says ‘A United India Will Win This Match’

File picture of IPL trophy (Photo Credits: PTI)

The indefinite suspension of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) left fans and cricketers disappointed with many hoping for the T20 tournament to cut off their boredom amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. But Mumbai Police made brilliant use of the news to promote the importance of unity and togetherness in these tough times. The official Twitter account, which has in recent times gained huge popularity online due to its cheeky and inspiring posts, used the news of IPL 2020 getting postponed to cheer fans up for a greater good. “IPL SUSPENDED SO THAT INDIA WINS,” the twitter account of the state police said in its message to the people. IPL 2020 in Sri Lanka? SLC to Write to BCCI, Shammi Silva Says Ready to Provide All Facilities.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said in a statement that IPL 2020 will be suspended until further notice “due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic.” The statement also stated that the cash-rich league will only commence “when it is safe and appropriate to do so.” The news of the IPL 2020 suspension left many players and fans alike heartbroken with many eager to watch their favourite stars light the up cricketing circuit once again. RCB Will Be Happy if IPL 2020 Is Played in South Africa or Australia: Head Coach Simon Katich.

But Mumbai police reminded the people of a far bigger situation at hand which, if over, will bring us more joy than any IPL could bring. From changing the synonyms of IPL to “India Practicing Lockdown” to telling fans why the suspension of the IPL was so important under the current circumstances, Mumbai police have certainly won hearts of a lot of people. “Indian cities won’t take on each other. Instead, a united India will win this match against #coronavirus,” the tweet from Mumbai police Twitter account read.

WE WILL WIN IT TOGETHER WITH YOU FOR THE GREAT FIGHT — Mathew Varghese (@MathewCongress) April 16, 2020

Great... Mumbai police come always with new creativity and ideas that's helping in creating awareness👍👍 — Akshay Sahani (@Rockstarr47) April 16, 2020

Whoever is handling your handle is doing a fab job. As on the highways, so on the cyberways 👍 — Shradha Agarwalla (@TheDessertCart1) April 16, 2020

Yes We will win this together . — Tarun 😷 🙏🇮🇳SidHeart (@Tarun30111997) April 16, 2020

Yes, country will rise more strong after this. — Deepak Nikose (@DeepakNikose3) April 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the 2020 edition of the IPL has been suspended until any further notice by the BCCI. Season 13 of the IPL was scheduled to originally start on March 29, 2020, but the start was deferred to April 14 due to the declaration of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, starting March 23, as well as the suspension of all existing visas. But with the government further extending the lockdown to May 3 it was impossible for the tournament to kick-off.