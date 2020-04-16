RCB Will Be Happy if IPL 2020 Is Played in South Africa or Australia: Head Coach Simon Katich

File picture of Simon Katich (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach and former Australian cricketer Simon Katich believes his team would be happy to play in Australia or South Africa if Indian Premier League 2020 is shifted out of India. The IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely following the coronavirus outbreak. The 13th edition of the T20 league was scheduled to start on March 29, but was later postponed till April 15. The further postponement has now put a question mark on its future.

"Whether it (IPL) would be in Australia [or elsewhere], that's an interesting topic of conversation. There would be a few teams - us in particular at RCB, we'd be very happy for it to be played abroad, because a number of our overseas players are Australian and South African, who really would enjoy these conditions in Australia. It would be interesting to see if that would eventuate but obviously it's one of many scenarios that's being discussed." Katich told SEN Radio.

"It's obviously the biggest T20 tournament in the world and the people there love their cricket," he said. "But I think they're also realistic to know that they have to sit tight and wait like everyone else in the world, and ride this out however long that takes.

"There is a huge economic side to this in terms of what the IPL generates, not only for the Indian economy but also for the franchises as well, and for the BCCI. I guess the thing that has to be weighed up is … there's probably a little bit of a difference in terms of the IPL.

"Because of the amount of eyeballs that are on the IPL in India when it's on in April and May, it is a scenario where it is potentially still very commercially viable being played with empty stadiums, so that's something no doubt they'll be weighing up.

"In the past there's been talk of ratings figures of 80 million people watching games. At the same time, there's obviously a lot of health regulations that need to be followed to make sure that no-one's endangered, whether that's the public or the players and support staff," he added.

Katich was named as RCB's head coach last year, and he replaced former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten. RCB have not won any IPL title despite having a strong squad over the years.