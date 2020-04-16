IPL 2020 in Sri Lanka? SLC to Write to BCCI, Shammi Silva Says Ready to Provide All Facilities

File picture of Sri Lanka cricket fans (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially postponed the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) till further notice amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak. BCCI said once it will conduct the league once it is safe to do so. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has offered to host the lucrative T20 league and will write to BCCI in this regard. SLC President Shammi Silva has said that the board will provide all the facilities necessary under the supervision of health authorities. IPL 2020 Officially Suspended Till Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

“If IPL is called off, Indian Cricket board and IPL stakeholders will have to bear a loss of more than USD 500 Million. So, it will be beneficial for them to conduct the league in another country as they did in 2009 in South Africa,” Silva was quoted as saying by Lankadeepa newspaper.

“If we get the go-ahead from them to this proposal, we are ready to provide all the facilities necessary under the supervision of Sri Lankan health authorities,” he added. RCB Will Be Happy if IPL 2020 Is Played in South Africa or Australia: Head Coach Simon Katich.

In Sri Lanka, as per the last reports, there are only 237 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and seven have died due to the deadly virus. However, in March, England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka was cancelled amid COVID-19 crisis at the request of the ECB. England team then left the country days before the scheduled start.