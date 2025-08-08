The 13th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 will be contested between New Delhi Tigers (NDT) and Purani Dilli-6 (PD) on Friday, August 8. The New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli-6 DPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The 13th match of the second edition of the Delhi Premier League will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans seeking Dream11 tips and suggestions for Central New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli-6 can read below. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Central Delhi Kings Dominates Chart With Hat-Trick of Wins.

The New Delhi Tigers faced East Delhi Riders in their previous league stage match. The NDT reached 172-6 in 20 overs after Deepak Punia played a blistering knock of 41 off 15 deliveries. The East Delhi chased down the target of 173 runs and won the match by seven wickets.

The Purani Dilli-6, on the other hand, faced the West Delhi Lions in their previous encounter. Dev Lakra and Samarth Singh played fighting knocks that guided them to 186-6. In response, Ayush Doseja's century went in vain as Purani Dilli secured a close win by 15 runs. Delhi Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About DPL Season Two.

NDT vs PD DPL 2025 13th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Vansh Bedi (PD)

Batters: Himmat Singh (NDT), Aryan Dalal (NDT), Lalit Yadav (PD)

All-Rounders: Deepak Punia (PD), Dev Lakra (PD), Dhruv Kaushik (NDT), Samarth Seth (PD)

Bowlers: Prince Yadav (NDT), Rajneesh Dadar (PD), Udhav Mohan (PD)

NDT vs PD DPL 2025 13th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Vansh Bedi (C), Udhav Mohan (VC)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match Between New Delhi Tigers and Purani Dilli 6?

Purani Dilli-6 are having a winning momentum with them as they secured a close victory in the previous match of the DPL 2025. New Delhi Tigers, on the other hand, lost their previous encounter. It is expected that Purani Dilli-6 will secure another victory when they meet NDT at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

