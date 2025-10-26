ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Match 86 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27, will see the Nepal national cricket team take on the United States of America national cricket team on October 26. Nepal are currently sitting as low as seventh, and will look to move into the first half of the ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 points table, while the USA, who occupy second place in the standings, will be eager to reclaim top spot. Nepal Win ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Aasif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee Help Rhinos Secure Massive 124-Run Win Over Samoa.

Nepal comes into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 high on confidence, having qualified for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Nepal have already named a strong 15-member squad for the Dubai leg, captained by Rohit Paudel, and will have veterans like Diendra S Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, and Karan KC.

On the other hand, the USA will be led by Monank Patel, with several players like Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Smit Patel, and Milind Kumar, and will look to maintain their dominance in the competition.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Details

Match Nepal vs United States of America Date October 26 Time 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode

When is Nepal vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

Nepal will face the United States of America in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match on Sunday, October 26. The NEP vs USA ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match is set to be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and commence at 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sharad Vesawkar To Lead Nepal in His Final Appearance at Hong Kong Sixes 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Nepal vs United States of America vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For NEP vs USA ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Nepal vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Nepal vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth INR 19 to watch the NEP vs USA ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

