The Nepal national cricket team clinched the T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 title after defeating the Samoa national cricket team by a massive 124-run margin on Friday, October 17. Wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh was named Player of the Match for his fantastic knock. Batting first, Nepal posted a daunting total of 211-4 in 20 overs. Aasif Sheikh top-scored with 69 off 41 deliveries. Dipendra Singh Airee hammered 53 runs off 33 balls. In response, Samoa crawled to 87-7 in 20 overs after their opener Sean Solia played a fighting knock of 40 runs. For Rhinos, Lalit Rajbanshi took a three-wicket haul (3/13) in his spell. For those unversed, Nepal have already qualified for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Who Have Qualified For T20 WC In India and Sri Lanka.

Nepal ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cricket Nepal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)