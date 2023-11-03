NED vs AFG Free Live Streaming Online: After hunting down England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan are ready for a relatively easier challenge against Netherlands. However, Afghanistan will be in no mood to take the Dutch lightly as they Men in Orange defeated South Africa and Bangladesh in build up to this fixture. The NED vs AFG is the match number 34 in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, for NED vs AFG live streaming online and live telecast you can scroll down. Afghanistan vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AFG vs NED CWC Match in Lucknow.

Both Netherlands and Afghanistan are in contention for a spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal. But it is Afghanistan who are better place at sixth place on the points table with three wins from six matches. Netherlands, on the other hand, are on eighth spot with two wins from six games. Apart from semis berth, both the sides will be eyeing a place in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Top seven teams at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 along with hosts Pakistan will qualify for the CT 2025. So, there's a lot at stake for both Afghanistan and Netherlands.

When is Netherlands vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Afghanistan will lock horns against Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 03. The NED vs AFG match will be played at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow and it will begin at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the NED vs AFG match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of Netherlands vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the NED vs AFG ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the Netherlands vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2023 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).