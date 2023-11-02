Afghanistan cricket team will be facing the Netherlands in the 34th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Till now in this World Cup campaign, Afghanistan has managed to win three matches out of six. On the other hand, the Netherlands has only managed to win two matches out of six. Kolkata Police Begin Probe After Fan Files Complaint Against BCCI, CAB, BookMyShow for Allegedly Promoting Black Marketing of IND vs SA CWC 2023 Match Tickets

Afghanistan vs Netherlands is going to be a crucial game for both of the teams as Afghanistan will be looking to get ahead on the points table and fancy their chances for the semi-final spot for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Netherlands will surely be looking to attain a victory over Afghanistan, if they want to stay in the race for the semi-final spot.

Afghanistan did manage to attain a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka in their last match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, as they won the game by seven wickets. The Netherlands also won their last game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which was against Bangladesh. The bowlers of the Netherlands team did manage to hold Bangladesh down. The Netherlands won the game by 87 runs.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Head-to-Head in ODIs

Afghanistan and the Netherlands have been against each other for just 9 matches. Afghanistan has managed to keep the upper hand as they have won 7 games and the Netherlands on the other hand has only managed to win 2 matches.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Fazalhaq Farooqi Azmatullah Shahidi Rahmat Shah Paul van Meekeren Scott Edwards

Afghanistan vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

Afghanistan vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The AFG vs NED match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Afghanistan vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the Afghanistan vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (Wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C)(Wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shahriz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

