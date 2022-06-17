As soon as the home series against South Africa (SA) concludes, India will tour Ireland (IRE) for two-match T20I series later this month. The mini-tour of India to Ireland will culminate within three days, with first match to be played on June 26, 2022 and the second is scheduled on June 28, 2022. This is only after 2018 that the two teams will be confronting each other. Both the matches will be played at the same venue that is The village in Dublin, Ireland. Meanwhile, you can download the full schedule in PDF format, here which has all the details about the matches, venues along with timings in IST. India Squad For Ireland T20Is: Hardik Pandya To Captain Team, Rahul Tripathi Included For Two-Match Series.

The Indian squad for Ireland tour has been updated from the one that is currently playing against South Africa in a home series. Hardik Pandya was announced as captain for the aforementioned series, and it will be his first stint as a skipper of the national side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be second in command to usher the team against Ireland. Rahul Tripathi, the uncapped player, has recieved his maiden call to join the team India for the Ireland tour. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav have been called back to the National side for a series against Ireland.

Many major players are left out from the squad for Ireland tour, including KL Rahul, following his injury. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who is currently the captain of the Indian national side against SA, have also been rested from the squad for Ireland. Both the players will travel to England directly for a Test series after ending the T20I battle against South Africa this month. Rahul Tewatia Reacts After Being Ignored in Indian Squad for Ireland Tour.

India vs Ireland T20I Series 2022 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 26, 2022 1st T20I 09:00 PM Dublin June 28, 2022 2nd T20I 09:00 PM Dublin

Men in Blue last time won the two-match series against Ireland in 2018 with a 2-0 lead. India will be missing most of its senior players against Ireland this time, and it will be interesting to watch whether the young side maintains the winning momentum against the Irishmen or not.

India Tour of Ireland Live Telecast and Streaming

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of Ireland in India. Sony Sports channels will provide the live telecast of IND vs IRE T20I series. The live streaming online of IND vs IRE T20I series will be made available on Sony's OTT SonyLIV. For Jio users, JioTV will provide free live streaming of IND vs IRE series.

