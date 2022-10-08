Pakistan registered their second consecutive win the T20I Tri-series after defeating hosts New Zealand by six wickets. The Green Shirts chased a target of 148 in 18.2 overs and continue to be on top of the T20I Tri-Series 2022 points table. Earlier, Pakistan registered win over Bangladesh. So, the Babar Azam-led side have managed to win two out of two games. Prior to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which is scheduled later in October, Bangladesh (BAN), New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (PAK) will compete in a tri-nation series. New Zealand will host the series and all matches will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The series involves seven T20I matches including a final. The tri-series kicked off from October 07 and the final is set to be played on 14 October. This will be the last international commitment of all three teams before heading to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022. New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK vs BAN Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST, Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details.

The first T20I of the tri-series will see Pakistan taking on Bangladesh on October 07. Hosts NZ will play their first match against Pakistan on October 8. The tri-series is framed in a double round-robin format excluding the final. Each team will avail four chances before the final to make the most points on the points table by playing two matches with each team. A win for the team will guarantee two points on the points table and the final count of points will decide the top two teams in the table. In case, all three teams end up with same points on the points table, run rate will help in identifying the top two teams. The table toppers will then battle against each other in the final clash on 14 October.

NZ Tri-Series 2022 Points Table

Team Played Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR Pakistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.918 New Zealand 1 0 1 - - 0 -0.777 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.050

Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan have already qualified for the super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022, hence the tri-series will be crucial for all three teams as a necessary preparation before the big event. Babar Azam will lead the Pakistani camp and it will be his first series in New Zealand as a captain. On the other hand, Kane Williamson and Shakib Al Hasan will lead New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively.

