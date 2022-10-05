Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh will face-off against each other in the triangular series in New Zealand. The series will apparently help the three teams to prepare for the upcoming mega tournament in the neighbouring Australia. Fans have started searching for New Zealand tri-series 2022 live telecast in India. Fans are also looking at ways to watch New Zealand tri-series 2022 live streaming online in India. If you are one of those fans, then your search ends here. Continue reading to find out New Zealand T20 Tri-Series 2022 live streaming and live telecast in India. New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK vs BAN Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST, Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details.

The tri-series will be played in a double round-robin format. Each team will face other teams twice and then the table toppers will head to the final. So, a team will get to play four T20Is and finalists will play the bonus fifth match before the all-important T20 World Cup 2022. The series will help Pakistan and Bangladesh adapt to the conditions early and thus could prove beneficial for them in the T20 WC 2022.

Which TV Channel Will Live Telecast New Zealand Tri-Series 2022 in India?

Sadly, there will be no live telecast of NZ vs PAK vs BAN in India as no tv channel have acquired the rights for the same. However, fans can watch the live streaming online of NZ vs PAK vs BAN tri-series 2022. More information on that below.

New Zealand Tri-Series 2022 Live Streaming Online

Amazon Prime Video have the live streaming rights of New Zealand international cricket in India. And, will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs PAK vs BAN T20I tri-series 2022 in India. Many websites have reported that FanCode will provide live streaming of NZ tri-series in India but that is incorrect. FanCode only have live streaming rights of New Zealand domestic cricket in India. So, fans will have to subscribe to Prime Video services in India to watch New Zealand Tri-Series 2022 live streaming online.

New Zealand Tri-Series Live Streaming Online Listed on Prime Video

New Zealand Tri-Series listed on Amazon Prime Video. (Source: primevideo.com)

New Zealand Tri-Series 2022 Full Squads

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim.

Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (vc, wk), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Najmul Hossain Shanto.

