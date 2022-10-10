Pakistan will go up against hosts New Zealand in the 4th T20I of the tri-series on Tuesday, October 11. The Green Shirts have been in great form in the tri-series so far and have registered wins over both New Zealand and Bangladesh. With four points from two matches so far, Babar Azam and co continue their dominance at the top of the points table in this series. With a load of confidence, they would be heading into the fourth game of the series on Tuesday. New Zealand Tri-Series 2022 Points Table Updated: New Zealand Register First Points, Pakistan Remain on Top

New Zealand on the other hand, were outplayed in their first match against Pakistan, but later bounced back to clinch a win against Bangladesh. With Kane Williamson and co having found a winning combination, New Zealand are expected to put up a good performance. A solid show against an in-form outfit like Pakistan can do wonders for their confidence when they head to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I, NZ Tri-Series 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I match in the tri-series will be played on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday). The game will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I, NZ Tri-Series 2022 in India?

Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans can watch live streaming of this clash and more information on that is available below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I, NZ Tri-Series 2022 Live Streaming Online

Amazon Prime Video have the live-streaming rights of the New Zealand tri-series in India. And, will provide live streaming online of PAK vs NZ match T20I tri-series 2022 in India. So, fans will have to subscribe to Prime Video services in India to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-Series 2022 match live streaming online.

