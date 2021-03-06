New Zealand and Australia will face each other in the final T20i of the five-match Twenty-20 series. The clash will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on March 07, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams enter the game on level terms and will be looking to seal the series with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I live streaming can scroll down below. Glenn Maxwell Breaks a Seat With his Six During NZ vs AUS, 3rd T20I 2021; Broken Seat to Be Auctioned!

Australia have done well to make a comeback into the series as the Aaron Finch-led side have won the previous two games in the series after losing the first two matches. Finch has been a central figure in Australia's U-turn of fortunes with scores of 69 and 79*, having gone without a fifty in 26 innings. Meanwhile, after huge scores in the first two matches, New Zealand have been bowled out in the previous two games. Twitterati Troll RCB After Kyle Jamieson Concedes 26 Runs in One Over During NZ vs AUS 4th T20I 2021.

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand vs Australia fifth T20I match will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. The game will be held on March 7, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 04:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I match on TV as there are no broadcasters available for the AUS vs NZ T20I series.

New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can get the live score updates of New Zealand vs Australia 5th T20I match 2021 on FanCode App. Fans will have to pay a nominal fee to watch the live-action. The details of the same will be available on the app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2021 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).