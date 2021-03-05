Kyle Jamieson was once again in the eye of the storm with his performance in the fourth T20I between New Zealand and Australia which was held at the Wellington Regional Stadium. The Kiwi pacer conceded 26 runs in one over. In his full quota of four overs, Kyle Jamieson gave away 49 runs. So here was one more excuse for trolling the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kyle was brought by the franchise for a hefty price tag of Rs 15 crore. Needless to say, it was quite obvious that RCB would be trolled badly. Before getting into reactions. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral as Glenn Maxwell Fails Terribly Against New Zealand After Bagging INR 14.25 Crore from Virat Kohli-Led Team in IPL 2021 Players Auction.

This is not the first time that the Bengaluru based franchise has been trolled for the internal performances of their overseason contingent. The fans had trolled RCB for Glenn Maxwell's poor outing in their previous games. Now, here was another occasion where they trolled RCB and this time it was for Jamieson. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Reactions:

Kyle Jamieson in T20Is after being picked for 15C in the IPL Auctions. 12-0-143-0, Average: ∞, Strike Rate: ∞, Economy: A cute 11.91 Poor guy feeling the pinch. Hope he comes back strong. Good cricketer. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) March 5, 2021

Let us be thankful

Looking at Kyle Jamieson conceding runs in this series, let us all be thankful the series didn't start before IPL auction. #NZvAUS — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 3, 2021

Not a good week for RCB

Not a good week for RCB players bowling the 20th over in a T20. Daniel Christian in PSL the other day and now Kyle Jamieson.#NZvAUS https://t.co/L6VBX8iPf6 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 5, 2021

Hilarious:

Bus driver arfan vs kyle jamieson pic.twitter.com/9EotLkGhk7 — jackie: roads (@jack_is_mee) March 5, 2021

Australia won the match by 50 runs. The five-match series between New Zealand and Australia now stands on 2-2. The next match will be played on Sunday March 7, 2021.

