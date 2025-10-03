New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The New Zealand national cricket team and Australia national cricket team are taking on each other in a three-match T20 International series, which is currently led by Mitchell Marsh and Co. Both teams head into the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 with different approaches, the Kiwis will be earger to stay alive in series and win the contest, while the Kangaroos would want to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead, and wrap the series with a game to spare. This NZ vs AUS 2025 series is a perfect playing ground for both nations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Australia Defeats New Zealand by Six Wickets in NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025; Tim Robinson’s Century Goes in Vain As Mitchell Marsh’s Heroics Help Visitors Take 1–0 Lead

The NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 witnessed a high-scoring match, where a target of 182 was quite comfortably chased down by Australia. Batting first, New Zealand, thanks to a maiden T20I ton by Tim Robinson, managed to put 181 runs on the board. However, in response, Australia's all-round batting show led by skipper Mitchell Marsh, who scored 85 off 43, chased down in merely 16.3 overs, and earned a 1-0 lead in the three-T20I series. For both sides, Ben Dwarshuis and Matt Henry were standout bowlers, respectively for New Zealand and Australia, claiming two wickets apiece in batting-friendly conditions.

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 Details

Match NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I Date Friday, October 3 Time 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 1 (live telecast), SonyLIV (live streaming)

When is New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 will be played on Friday, October 3, at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, and will commence at 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner in India for the New Zealand vs Australia 2025 ODI series. Fans in India will find viewing options for the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the NZ vs AUS 2025 ODI series online viewing option, read below. Tim Robinson Scores His Maiden T20I Century, Achieves Feat During NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the New Zealand vs Australia 2025 ODI series. Fans in India can watch the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. FanCode will also provide live online viewing options in its app and website in India. However, for both Sony LIV and FanCode, fans would require a subscription, respectively. Expect yet another run-fest between these two cricketing giants, where Australia might prevail in the end.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 07:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).