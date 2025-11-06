New Zealand vs West Indies Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025: If the NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025 was any indication, fans can expect plenty of excitement in the remaining four matches, the second of which will take place on Thursday, November 6. West Indies emerged victorious in the NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025 by a slender margin of seven runs and will look to continue the form as New Zealand eye a comeback. The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 is set to be played at Eden Park in Auckland and it will start at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). And in this article, we shall take a look at the New Zealand vs West Indies best fantasy playing XI prediction. West Indies Beat New Zealand By 7 Runs in NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025; Mitchell Santner's 55-Run Knock in Vain as Windies Take 1-0 Series Lead.

The NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025 saw both teams put on a sensational show at Eden Park in Auckland. New Zealand, tasked with chasing 165 to win against West Indies, almost pulled it off with Mitchell Santner playing an absolute blinder. New Zealand found themselves in a spot of bother and it seemed that they would go on to lose by a big margin. But their captain, Mitchell Santner, had other plans. The left-hander played an absolute blinder, hitting an unbeaten 55 off just 28 deliveries, which included eight fours and two sixes but eventually, his effort went in vain with the Kiwis falling short by an agonising margin of seven runs. On Which Channel New Zealand vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch NZ vs WI Test, ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (WI), Devon Conway (NZ)

Batters: Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Rovman Powell (WI)

All-Rounders: Mitchell Santner (NZ), Roston Chase (WI), Michael Bracewell (NZ)

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein (WI), Jacob Duffy (WI), Jayden Seales (WI)

Who Will Win NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Match?

New Zealand were down and out in the NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025, but their captain showed some fight, which ought to inspire the others in the dressing room. The NZ vs WI 2nd T20I is set to be a fascinating one, no doubt with both teams giving it their best, but this time, fans can expect New Zealand to emerge victorious. New Zealand will win the NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 and level the series 1-1.

