New Zealand (NZ) will take on Namibia (NAM) in match 36 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The NZ vs NAM clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 05, 2021 (Friday). Both teams are coming off contrasting results but will be aiming for all three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below for details. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: India Rises on Points Table With 66-Run Against Afghanistan.

New Zealand are entering this game as one of the favourties to advice to the semi-finals from Group 2 and have registered consecutive wins since their opening loss to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Namibia have impressed in their maiden World Cup but have lost back-to-back games since defeating Scotland and will be aiming to get the better of the Black Caps to keep their qualification hopes alive.

NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Devon Conway (NZ), Zane Green (NAM) can be the keepers.

NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Kane Williamson (NZ), Gerhard Erasmus (NAM), Michael van Lingen (NAM) can be the batters.

NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Daryll Mitchell (NZ), David Weise (NAM) can be the all-rounders.

NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Trent Boult (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM) can be the bowlers.

NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Devon Conway (NZ), Zane Green (NAM), Kane Williamson (NZ), Gerhard Erasmus (NAM), Michael van Lingen (NAM), Daryll Mitchell (NZ), David Weise (NAM), Trent Boult (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM).

Ish Sodhi (NZ) can be the captain of your NZ vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team while David Weise (NAM) can be the vice-captain.

