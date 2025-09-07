Tensions between the two neighbouring arch-rivals, India and Pakistan have always been there. The rivalry between the two have been prevalent ever since their independence in 1947. There have been little instances of togetherness and more episodes of fights. Amid the recent horrors of the Pahalgam Attack on April 22, 2025, which took the lives of 11 innocent civilians, the sourness in the India-Pakistan relations have increased. While the popular game of the subcontinent, cricket, has been stopped multiple times for such tensions, this time was no different. Now, amid the start of the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025, where the two will be meeting again, after much off-field drama, the cricket teams of the two nations were spotted training side by side at the ICC Academy in Dubai. India’s Jersey for Asia Cup 2025 Revealed, No Sponsor on Kit; Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Others Pose in Headshot Session (Watch Video).

Why India and Pakistan Cricket Teams Trained At Same Time?

The India national cricket team had travelled to Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The side will be playing their first match in the tournament on September 10, against the hosts UAE. Now, ahead of the T20I match, the Indian cricket team are training at the ICC Academy. The Men in Blue were also training on Saturday, September 6. Their neighbours, the Pakistan national cricket team, are playing a tri-nation series in the UAE, the final of which will happen on September 7, against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. So, ahead of the final match, the Pakistan cricket team also arrived at the ICC Academy in Dubai to train. When the Green Shirts arrived to train, the Men In Blue were in the middle of the training, so they had to train side by side, at the same time at the academy. Madan Lal Backs Shubman Gill-Abhishek Sharma As India’s Opening Pair for Asia Cup 2025.

As reported in the ESPNCricInfo, the Indian team were having their second training session since arriving in the UAE. The session spanned three hours and overlapped with the time when the Pakistan side came to practice. However, there were no meetups or pleasantries exchanged, as the two teams had trained separately in the huge ICC Academy, where exists as many as 40 surfaces. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be held on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

