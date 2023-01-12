Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) will square off in the series decider in the third ODI on January 13 (Friday) at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. The crucial encounter will kick-start at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The three-match ODI series was levelled at 1-1 after New Zealand registered a laudable 79-run victory over Pakistan on Friday. New Zealand posted a 261-run total in the second match, nearly similar to what they put up in the first ODI of the series. Despite a good start by Devon Conway, who smashed a century and skipper Kane Williamson's 85-run knock, New Zealand were unable to put up a massive total on the board. New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 79 Runs in 2nd ODI 2023, Level Series 1–1.

However, the collective bowling effort from New Zealand was the difference in the second ODI for the Black Caps. While Pakistan comfortably chased down the total in the series opener with the assistance of top-order batting involving Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, the hosts failed to mimic a similar performance in the second ODI. Skipper Babar Azam was left alone in the middle, with wickets falling at regular intervals from another side. The middle-order batting have crashed in crucial chases is nothing new for the Green Shirts and as expected, the team was bundled on 182 as the visitors won by 79 runs. Now, with the series decider on the cards with both the teams levelled on one win each, the third ODI on Friday will be a rip-roaring clash.

PAK vs NZ Head-to-head Record in ODI

The two teams have faced each other in 109 ODIs. Pakistan dominates with 56 wins, while New Zealand have managed 49 times to emerge victorious. So far, three ODI matches between PAK and NZ ended in a no result, whereas one ended in a tie.

PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Key Players

Key Players Devon Conway Kane Williamson Babar Azam Fakhar Zaman Naseem Shah

PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Mini Battles

Devon Conway vs Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman against Tim Southee will be two key battles in the 3rd ODI to look forward to.

PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 will be played at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on January 13 (Friday) and is scheduled to start at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 02:30 PM IST.

PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 in India and will live telecast the 3rd ODI on its channels. SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will live stream the PAK vs NZ series 2023.

PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Likely Playing XI

PAK Likely Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam ( C ), Muhammad Rizwan (WK), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Muhammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.

NZ Likely Playing XI: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson ( C ), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

