Former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover has recently revealed an interesting story about buying a Mercedes GLS SUV car that he thinks was owned by MS Dhoni. Speaking at a podcast named Vagerah Vagerah on the YouTube channel Genuine Bande, the entrepreneur accepted that he is a big car lover and he prefers to buy second-hand cars. While buying such a second-hand car, Ashneer was told by a mediator that the car belonged to a VIP from Jharkhand. The ex-Shark tank judge then started to believe that MS Dhoni being the only VIP of Jharkhand was the owner of the car. Tovino Thomas Meets 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni; Actor Tweets His Experience After Catching Up With Indian Cricketer (View Pic).

Ashneer Grover' Bought MS Dhoni's Mercedes GLS SUV?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)