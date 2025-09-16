Controversy sparked after the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team avoided the mandatory handshake with the Pakistan cricketers. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson were left fuming and Salman even skipped the post-match presentation. Pakistan have filed a complaint to the ICC and ACC and in it, the Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema had alleged that it was on match referees Andy Pycroft's insistence that team sheets weren't exchanged between the two skippers on Sunday as is the norm. Pakistan demanded the removal of Pycroft from the panel of match referees from the Asia Cup 2025 or else they would boycott the match against UAE and eventually the Asia Cup 2025. Fact Check: Fake Andy Pycroft X Post Bashing Pakistan Players Goes Viral After PCB Demands Removal of Match Referee from Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan currently has one win from two games in the Asia Cup 2025 and they will clash against UAE in a do or die encounter in the third match. If they lose, they will be eliminated from the competition. If they boycott, that would mean a forfeit and hence, they will not make it to the next round. Amid this, ICC has rejected Pakistan's request demanding the suspension of Andy Pycroft. They have clarified their stance on Pycroft and also provided a clean chit. Pycroft is one of the senior-most match referees in ICC Elite Panel with 695 international games to his credit. This has pushed the ball back to Pakistan's court, who are now left to take a decision on their participation further in the Asia Cup 2025.

A PTI report claimed that the situation arose due to PCB's Director of Cricket Operations Usman Walha, who didn't inform his own skipper about the rules and regulations that are to be followed during the tournament. Salman Ali Agha remained uninformed about the no-handshake policy and it led to the embarrassment. The report further said that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the current chairman of the ACC, ordered the sacking of Walha on Monday for the embarrassment caused to the national cricket team and its captain. Pakistan Will Be Knocked Out of Asia Cup 2025 If They Boycott Match Against UAE.

But despite the development of the situation, a source from PCB informed Times of India that Pakistan will not boycott or withdraw from the Asia Cup 2025. They have taken a 'U-Turn' from the stance to boycott the competition and the reasons has been the fear of an ICC sanction. "It is very unlikely that the PCB will pull out from the Asia Cup," the PCB source told the Times of India. "If we do that, ICC led by Jay Shah will put heavy sanctions on the PCB, and this is something our board cannot afford. The financial situation post the Champions Trophy, where all the stadiums were renovated, is not good." It remains to be seen which decision the PCB finally opts for.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).