With everything to play for, both Australia and Pakistan would be seeking to win when they take on each in the third and final Test match of the series, starting on March 21, Monday. The match would be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it starts at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The first two Tests ended in draws with the latest result in Karachi being the most interesting and entertaining. Pakistan captain Babar Azam kept his side very much in the hunt for a chase of 506 runs. But the match ended in a thrilling draw eventually with him missing out a double hundred and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan scoring a century. With both matches ending in draws, this last Test match gains significance as the winner of this match would eventually win the series. It is India vs Pakistan Once Again As Asia Cup 2022 Set to Take Place from August 27 in Sri Lanka, Tournament to be Played in T20 Format

Pakistan would be eager on having their skipper and ace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi step up once to perform in this decider while Australia would bank on their star players--Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc amongst others to deliver. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When Is Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Karachi from March 21, 2022 (Monday) onwards. The match has a start time of 10:30 AM IST and 10:00 AM according to Pakistan time.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test 2022 On TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan vs Australia in India and will telecast the game on Sony Sports channels. Fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs AUS 3rd Test on PTV Sports while Foxtel will telecast the game live in Australia.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test 2022 Online?

SonyLIV the official OTT platform of Sony Network will live stream the PAK vs 3rd Test 2022 in India. PTV Sports are the broadcasters in Pakistan. Live streaming coverage in Australia will be available on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

