1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Channel telecast Details: Pakistan and Australia have officially commenced their three-match T20 International series at the Gaddafi Stadium, serving as a critical final tune-up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. In the series opener held on 29 January, Pakistan secured a 22-run victory to take an early 1-0 lead. Lahore Weather and Rain Forecast for PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026.

In the first T20I, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 168/8, anchored by a 74-run partnership between Saim Ayub (40) and captain Salman Ali Agha (39). Despite a clinical bowling performance from Australia’s Adam Zampa, who claimed 4/24, the visitors struggled in their chase.

Australia were restricted to 146/8 in their 20 overs. While Cameron Green (36) and Xavier Bartlett (34*) provided some resistance, the Australian middle order faltered against Pakistan’s spin attack. Saim Ayub capped off an impressive all-round display by taking two wickets, earning him the Player of the Match award.

For cricket fans in India, the series is being made accessible through digital platforms as both teams experiment with their squads ahead of the global tournament starting next month.

Pakistan vs Australia Broadcast, 2nd T20I 2026 in India

The primary destination for Indian viewers to watch PAK vs AUS live streaming online is the Sports TV YouTube channel, which is providing free live streaming of the cricket match. Pakistan's Third Umpire Mistakes Babar Azam for a Left-Handed Batsman During DRS Call, Commentators Laugh Out Loud (Watch Video).

PAK vs AUS Viewing Options, 2nd T20I 2026

Feature Details Live Telecast (Pakistan) PTV Sports, A Sports Free Live Streaming (India) Sports TV YouTube Channel Live Telecast (India) None (Not available on TV) Match Start Time 16:30 IST (16:00 Local)

Squad News

Australia: The visitors are missing several key figures, including regular captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Glenn Maxwell, who are resting or recovering for the World Cup. Mitchell Marsh leads a squad that includes fresh faces like Mahli Beardman and Jack Edwards.

Pakistan: The hosts have opted for a near-full-strength squad. The series marks the return of Babar Azam to the T20I setup, alongside pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who returns following a brief injury layoff.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).