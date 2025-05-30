Where to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Pakistan will be looking to wrap up their three game T20 series with Bangladesh when the two sides meet in the second T20 game at Lahore this evening. The home side won the first game comprehensively and a new dawn under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha will commence with a win here. Bangladesh on the other hand have a lot of catching up to do with the team failing in all departments in the opener. Their players lack experience and this is something that continues to pose a challenge for the team. Pakistan Beat Bangladesh by 37 Runs in PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025; Shadab Khan’s All-Round Show, Hasan Ali's Five-Wicket Haul Help Green Shirts Gain 1–0 Series Lead.

Fakhar Zaman, the hard hitting Pakistani opener, scored just 1 in the last match and the hosts would want to see him get a big score here. Salman Ali Agha, Hassan Nawaz, and Shadab Khan all chipped in well in the lower middle order and this is where their strength lies. They bat deep and change the complexion of the game in a matter of few overs.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das was the only player who looked to attack the opposition in the opening game and the away side depend a lot on him to get them over the line. Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam picked up wickets but they need to work on their economy rate. In terms of team selection, expect Bangladesh to opt for the same unit.

When is Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The PAK vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Why is Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2025 Not Available on Dream11? Know Reason Behind Absence of PAK vs BAN on Fantasy Cricket App.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch PAK vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs BAN online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025?

Fans in India, however, can watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series 2025 in India. Those seeking an online viewing option can watch the PAK vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha website for free. Pakistan will make light work of Bangladesh here and expect them to secure a win.

