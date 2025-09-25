Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: A thrilling virtual semi-final clash is on the cards as the Pakistan National Cricket Team locks horns with the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round. You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round has turned out to be a pretty exciting one already and now there's just one spot left in the final after India became the first team to enter the summit clash last night and either Bangladesh or Pakistan would go through to set a date with India for the Asia Cup 2025 title. This is also the first time Pakistan and Bangladesh will face each other in the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Free Live Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: How To Watch PAK vs BAN T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

Pakistan have been inconsistent so far in the Asia Cup 2025. Both their defeats in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament have come against India and now, Salman Ali Agha and his men will look to be at their best one final time in order to book a third clash against India in this tournament. Bangladesh, on the other hand, did put up a fight against India a day ago and will look to take out the positives from that match into this showdown with Pakistan. The two teams had faced in a T20I series before the Asia Cup 2025 in which Bangladesh had come out on top. In this do-or-die clash, who will come out on top--Pakistan or Bangladesh? Is Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs BAN Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha( c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem

Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das (c), Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan